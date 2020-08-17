Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Reveals 'proceeds Of Crime' Stored On Ex-CMO Secy's Instructions

In a major development in the Kerala gold smuggling probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday has submitted its investigation details in Special court regarding accused Swapna Suresh and ex-principal secretary M Sivashankar. ED stated that Suresh had meetings with Sivasankar when the state machinery was in UAE from October 17, 2018, to October 21, 2018, seeking the assistance of the Indians there for flood relief. Furthermore, ED has claimed that proceeds of the alleged crime were kept in a bank locker by Suresh on instructions of Sivashankar.

On Saturday, the ED interrogated suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours - ED has stated that he was fully aware that the integrity of Swapna Suresh was dubious. Minister for Public Works in the Pinarayi Vijayan ministry - G Sudhakaran has called Sivashankar a traitor. Meanwhile, the NIA has arrested 20 accused in connection with the case and conducted several raids in Malappuram & Kozhikode.

A Kochi court has sent three key accused — Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair — to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It directed the ED to conduct an interrogation of Swapna Suresh should take place from 10 am to 5 pm and noted that it will take action if the accused faces mental torture in custody. A Kochi court had just a day earlier dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh in connection with a case being probed by the Customs Department.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The NIA which took over the case on July 9 confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh and Nair. The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh and his contact with her came under probe.

