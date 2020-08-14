Kerala Gold Smuggling: KT Jaleel Gets Lok Ayukta Notice, Seeks Details Of Ramzan Food Kits

On Thursday, The Kerala Lokayukta sent a notice to minister KT Jaleel asking him to present the details of his interaction with the UAE consulate regarding the Ramzan kit. Taking cognisance of the same, the court asked them to file affidavits as part of the preliminary probe before admitting the petition.

The minister has been asked to present the details before August 27. This development also comes at the backdrop of BJP state president K Surendran alleging that the minister was helping the gold smugglers. He had also slammed the Chief Minister for not responding over the links of KT Jaleel.

Additionally, the Lokayukta has also sought a response from the Chief Secretary regarding any possible violation of the rules. The petitioner, AM Rohith of Malappuram, alleged that Jaleel received the contribution from UAE Consulate for free food kit distribution without the prior sanction of the Union government.

Furthermore, Rohith alleged that the food items were discriminatively distributed to followers of the minister's party.

KT Jaleel says out of 32 boxes sent from UAE, 31 boxes yet to be opened

As the probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Customs into the gold smuggling case is progressing on the consignments brought in through diplomatic channels, Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said that out of the 32 boxes sent from UAE, 31 boxes are yet to be opened and are safe in two places - one in Edappal and the other in Alathiyur in Quran academy in Malappuram. "Those who doubt they can go and search," he told ANI.

When asked regarding the necessary documentation and approval required for consignments from a foreign country, the minister said,

"It is for the Customs to clear consignments reaching a consulate and there are documents to prove that they have cleared it. The consignment sent was Quran and there is no protocol here that prohibits religious texts to be distributed in India. There is only one point in protocol manual that mandates only after paying duty this can be brought to India. After paying duty including religious texts can be distributed in here."

(with inputs from agencies)