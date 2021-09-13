Expressing concern over the attack on healthcare workers, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to publicise the penal consequences for the same. A division bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath was hearing the Kerala Private Hospitals Association's review petition regarding the COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals fixed by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. As per an order dated August 12, the government announced steps such as the installation of CCTVs in hospitals to avert the intimidation of healthcare workers.

Moreover, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) submitted that 278 cases have been registered under the Kerala Health Care Service Persons and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012. While a charge sheet has been filed in 232 such cases, 28 cases are still under investigation. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate K Anand submitted that attacks on doctors and nurses are still continuing owing to the police's laxity and the delay in the investigation.

Observing that the statistics paint a very sombre scenario, the HC stressed that the attempt to intimidate healthcare workers cannot be tolerated. It observed, "We must also remind the Government that it is only sensitization and education that the citizens be made aware that their actions against Doctors and Nurses would invite penal consequences under the provisions of the Act. Even though we have suggested this at the Bar last time when this case was listed, we have not come across any public messages or news releases from the side of the Government informing the public that such attacks would attract very severe penalties under the provisions of the Act".

HC's directive to DGP

In its order dated September 9, the Kerala High Court also asked the state police chief to direct all Station House Officers to react swiftly in case of assault of healthcare workers. While taking note of the fact that the DGP has already issued instructions in this regard to all the district police chiefs on August 31, it stressed the need for these directives to percolate down to the lowest level. The matter will be listed for further consideration on September 22.

Image: PTI