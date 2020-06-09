Kerala: Idukki Residents Stage Protest; Demand Protection Of Property From Wild Elephants

Demanding prompt action to prevent wild elephants from entering local settlements and destroying properties, CPM leader S Rajendran along with supporters staged a protest in Kerala’s Idukki district on Monday. The protestors blocked the Munnar-Udumalpet interstate highway at 9.30 am seeking assurance from the senior forest officials of resolving the problem.

A team of police, led by Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Kumar was camping in the area. There have been several instances of wild elephants from the nearby forest trespassing into Munnar. On Sunday night, two elephants entered the town and destroyed a vegetable shop.

READ | Injured Male Elephant Dies In Kerala; Fight With Other Tuskers Suspected

Padayappa and Ganeshan cause trouble in Munnar

Earlier, a lone elephant, named Padayappa used to enter the town; now a baby elephant also joins him at night. The locals have named the young elephant Ganeshan. Despite several instances of them destroying crops and eating from vegetable shops, the duo has not harmed humans to date.

This comes following the national outrage following the death of an elephant in Palakkad district after consuming a pineapple laced with explosives.

Video | Elephant Calf 'dances' His Way Into The World, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

(With inputs from ANI)