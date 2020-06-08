Video: Elephant Calf 'dances' His Way Into The World, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

The amusement and curiosity with which the newborns, both animals and humans, explore the world is just unbeatable. Recently, an adorable clip of a newborn elephant trying to dance its way into the new world surfaced on Twitter. The clip features an elephant calf, born twenty minutes before the clip was shot trying to walk as he discovers the functions of his feet.

'Anxious Mother'

The clip posted by IFS officer Susanta Nnada also shows the mother elephants walking to and fro to aid her young one in walking. The clip ends by showing, the calf, who freezes many times in the process, finally walking in an amusing manner as it follows its mother.

A twenty minutes old calf. Finding its feet & dancing into his new world 💕



A feet that will take him miles & miles in coming days. pic.twitter.com/1SsAtUC8Sj — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 8, 2020

The 29-second clip has won the hearts of netizens and has been viewed nearly 11 thousand times. Since posted, the clip has also attracted a lot of comments from netizens, many of whom have posted clips of similar incidents.

Soo cute🥰 — Sulakshna (@jhasulakshna) June 8, 2020

The joy that the mother and child is experiencing is literally infectious.



May the child grow up to enjoy the abundant fruits that mother Nature provides. — Suresh Nair 🐦🇮🇳❎ (@snsuresh) June 8, 2020

And the mother is so excited and worried about the young one. — madhumita mukherjee (@supermam1905) June 8, 2020

Anxiety of a mother to protect its new born baby. — ettirankandath (@ettirankandath) June 8, 2020

So much joy!!! — chirayu desai (@chirayusdesai) June 8, 2020

In related news, a video of a gleeful elephant calf playing in the water jutting out of a sprinkler is doing rounds on the internet. The 28-second clip was shared on Twitter by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The officer is renowned for sharing candid animal moments online from time to time that enthralls the internet.

In the latest video that the forest officer posted on the social media for his audience, an elephant calf can be seen getting drenched in the water as he blithely pivots the sprinkler onto himself, and showers. He can be seen pouring water all over his body as he merrily jumps around. At one point, the elephant calf can even be seen rolling and splashing in a puddle.

