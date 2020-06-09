Kerala Mahila Congress Wants Women's Commission Chairperson To Be Removed; Approaches HC

Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subash has approached the state's High Court seeking a directive to be issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to remove the Chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission. Lathika Subash, in her petition, alleged that MC Josephine, the Chairperson of KSWC, had reportedly admitted that her loyalty was with the ruling party in the state which had appointed her. She further alleged that the Chairperson was not performing the duties that were bestowed on her, deeming her to be unfit to be at the helm of affairs of the commission.

READ | MP: Priest, Six Others Booked For Reopening Temple In Red Zone

READ | Pune Police Register FIR Against Protesters Demanding Removal Of Lockdown Restrictions

MC Josephine. as per the transcript provided in Lathika's petition, said that she attributed her growth to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and that no other party in the state had taken a strict stance on issues like the CPI(M). Referring to a particular incident, MS Josephine had said that the victims' family had demanded the party to take action as they believed in the party. Further, the KSWC Chairperson made a startling claim that the CPI(M) party was the Court and the Police in itself.

READ | COVID-19: Haryana Govt Deputes Senior IAS Officers To Districts To Strategise Response

READ | Man Trampled To Death By Tusker In Bengal