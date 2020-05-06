Kerala: Migrant Workers Stage Protests In Kozhikode, Demand To Be Sent Back Home

Hundreds of migrant workers from different states staged a protest on Tuesday Kodiyathoor, Kozhikode district demanding to be sent back to their home states. According to reports, they staged the protest in front of the Kodiyathoor Gram Panchayat and claimed of facing a shortage of ration amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, after the police officials assured them that the arrangements would be made to send them home immediately, the protesters went back to their camps. Meanwhile, similar protests have been reported from other parts of Kerala and the country in recent days demanding the authorities to take steps to send them to their home states.

Kerala: Migrant workers from different states, working in Kodiyathoor of Kozhikode district, y'day gathered in front of Gram Panchayat demanding that they be sent back to their home states. The workers also claimed that they are facing shortage of ration, amid #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/gmP9n0Y4qD — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Centre allows movement of stranded migrants

Meanwhile, the MHA has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While trains and buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine.

The Indian Railways has launched an initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown.

Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down



Trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governmentshttps://t.co/XlDGtrmQXN pic.twitter.com/cFQkkZuZSS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 1, 2020

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 46,711, including 31,967 active cases. While 1,583 deaths have been reported overall, around 13,161 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

