Key Cases To Be Heard On Sept 6: From Plea On COVID Vaccine Trials To More Crematoriums 

On September 6, the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court along with other courts in the national capital are set to hear a handful of key and relevant matters. The top court will hear Advocate Prashant Bhushan's petition on transparent disclosure of COVID vaccine clinical trial data along with Anil Deshmukh's plea challenging the CBI probe against him and the Adarsh Housing Society scam case too.

Additionally, the High Court of Delhi will hear the plea filed by a 12-year-old girl to vaccinate children between the age bracket of 12-17 years against COVID. Furthermore, Karkardooma Court is set to continue Umar Khalid's bail plea pertaining to the Delhi Riots case in 2020 while Rouse Avenue Court will hear Anil Deshmukh's advocate's and a CBI official's case of illegal gratification for disclosure of some sensitive case files.

In the Supreme Court of India

Plea for publication of COVID vaccine trial data

Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a petition filed by Dr Jacob Puliyel, seeking public disclosure of vaccine clinical trial data and post-vaccination data, as the petitioner claimed it is mandatory the government discloses these, as per the International medical norms.

The petition was filed by Dr Jacob Puliyel through advocate Prashant Bhushan before the apex court. It sought directions for transparency in clinical trial data for the vaccines being administered in India under emergency use.

The petitioner, Dr Puliyel, also sought a stay on the vaccine mandates that are being issued by authorities in various parts of the country.

Plea by Anil Deshmukh challenging CBI probe against him

Supreme Court to hear the plea filed by Anil Deshmukh challenging the order of the Bombay High Court, which rejected his plea against the CBI probe.

The Bombay HC dismissed Deshmukh’s writ petition challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR filed against him on April 21 on charges of bribery, corruption and criminal conspiracy.

Plea challenging Tribunal Reforms Act

The top court will hear the Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh’s and others' plea challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021

Khori Gaon demolition case

The SC will hear the matter involving Khori Gaon Residents Welfare Association's plea against the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. The Khori Gaon RWA had moved the SC seeking its direction for a stay on its previous orders. They directed the Haryana government to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Faridabad, as it falls in the Aravali area.

Adarsh Housing Society scam

The Supreme Court will hear the alleged Adarsh Housing Society scam case. Many former IAS officers and ministers are allegedly involved in the matter.

Mukhtar Ansari's wife knocks SC

The top court will tomorrow hear the petition filed by Afshan Ansari, the wife of Gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, seeking the safety of her husband a Mau MLA. While he is being shifted to the Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Rupnagar jail in Punjab, amid a trial in pending cases in the state.

In the High Court of Delhi

Kailash Gehlot knocks Delhi HC

A Division Bench of the Delhi HC to hear Kailash Gahlot's plea challenging a single judge order, which refused to grant an ex-parte injunction in a defamation suit filed against Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta.

Guru Gobind Singh IP University Fee Hike

A PIL challenging fee hike by Guru Gobind Singh IP University Notification stating decision is arbitrary and unreasonable manner.

Plea Against the refusal of new passport after changes

The court will continue to hear the plea of a transgender woman, seeking direction for the non-issuance of a new passport with the required changes in her name and gender in accordance with statutory provisions and regulations.

JNUSU plea for Non-JRF category

JNUSU plea seeks direction to reconsider the decision to allocate 100% of PhD seats to JRF category candidates and none for the non-JRF category in its seven centres.

Mehul Choksi's petition against web series screening

A Division Bench to hear the fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's petition against the order of a single-judge bench dismissing his earlier plea seeking pre-screening of the documentary.

Plea for cooked meal to needy amidst COVID

Plea seeking directions to the Delhi government to ensure distribution of cooked meal or a cash transfer in the bank account of beneficiaries of midday meal scheme. The plea has been filed by Advocate Prashant Bhushan against the proceedings going on against him before the Bar Council Delhi's disciplinary committee.

Plea to increase crematoriums

A batch of petitions seeking direction for an urgent increase in the number of crematorium grounds and burial sites for people who succumbed to COVID.

Plea seeking safety of lives of Public Prosecutors

A PIL seeking directions to provide an effective safeguard to the lives of the public prosecutors and other staff of the prosecution department of the Government of NCT of Delhi and their respective family members suffering from COVID.

Plea against COVID vaccine trials on children

The Delhi High Court to hear a plea by a 12-year-old seeking directions to immediately vaccinate children between the ages of 12-17 years in the national capital as well as to prioritize vaccination amongst parents having children up to 17 years of age.

The plea moved by Tia Gupta (12-year-old) and her mother through Advocates Bihu Sharma and Abhinav Mukerji ultimately prays for formulating a comprehensive national plan with respect to children. The pan-India action plan ought to cover all aspects of their protection from the ill effects of the COVID pandemic.

In Karkardooma Court

Umar Khalid's bail plea

Pursuant to the North East Delhi Violence in 2020: Court to continue hearing on the bail application filed by Umar Khalid in a conspiracy case relating to Delhi Riots.

In the previous hearing, Advocate Pais appearing on behalf of Khalid argued that statements recorded in the Delhi Police' charge sheet are inconsistent in meeting the test under UAPA (charges against him pressed on provisions under the Act). The counsel also submitted that three people meeting and going inside and the office is not a 'conspiracy'.

In the Rouse Avenue Court

Anil Deshmukh's lawyer on illegal gratification case

Anil Deshmukh's lawyer and a CBI official are to be produced before the court at the end of their police custody remand in connection with a case relating to the illegal gratification for the leaking of some sensitive case files.