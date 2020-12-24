Khalistani Terrorists Participated In Anti-CAA Protests At Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has alleged that Khalistani terrorists had reportedly visited the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh earlier this year. As per the special cell, three alleged Khalistani terrorists were nabbed in June this year.

The three accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh, Gurtej Singh (41), and Raj Kumar alias Lovepreet (21), allegedly involved in the Khalistan Liberation Movement (KLF) - were held following a tip-off. They all were booked under the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA).

The special cell recovered electronic gadgets from them which revealed that the accused were in touch with ISI agents, and were receiving instructions from Pakistan. As per the charge sheet, all three were in touch with Jagtar Singh Hawara who has been convicted for the murder of Beant Singh, the former Punjab CM.

Raj Kumar was in touch with Bagicha Singh who was earlier convicted in terrorist activity. Raj Kumar along with Bagicha Singh visited the anti-CAA protest site of Shaheen Bagh and spent three days there. Following the information, the Delhi Police added more sections including criminal conspiracy in the FIR against them.

Bagicha Singh is among the 21 members of Hawara Committee who works for Khalistan and Jagtar Singh Hawara is the founder of this committee who committed the murder of Punjab CM Beant Singh.

