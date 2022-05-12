Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Allahabad HC Directs Completion Of Pending Cases In 4 Months

In a new development, the Allahabad High Court has instructed the Mathura District Court to finish off all the pending cases within 4 months in concern with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute case.

Allahabad HC orders Mathura District Court over Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case

There is a batch of petitions lying with the Mathura District Court on taking a call on whether a similar survey that is being carried out in Varanasi's Gyanvapi dispute case can be done in Mathura. The Allahabad HC ordered that if required, the District Court should conduct the hearing every day under its supervision. Otherwise, the pending applications should be heard within 1 week. The claims related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi should be declared or rejected within a stipulated time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the hearing is on the petition by Manish Yadav, who claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna and moved the Allahabad High Court seeking the time-bound hearing of his plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque situated adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. In his lawsuit filed before the Mathura court, Yadav has claimed that Hindus own the entire 13.37 acres of land on which both religious places stand. On May 5, Yadav filed a plea in the HC, urging the court to order a survey of the place and ensure the quick disposal of the title dispute.

Shahi Idgah Masjid - Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case

On May 9, a petition was filed in Mathura court to conduct a survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna. The petitioner, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, has demanded the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who can go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present on it.

The petition for a survey comes as the verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case is scheduled for May 19. The judgment relates to the first lawsuit in the case, which was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and six others. Of the three lawsuits, in this case, the second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav and the third by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

(Image: PTI)