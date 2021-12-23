Kutch Police Says No 'pro-Pakistan' Slogans Raised During Victory March; 'facts Twisted'

The Gujarat Police disclosed on Wednesday that no slogans in favour of Pakistan were prima facie raised during the rally of a candidate who won the village panchayat election in Kutch district contrary to the claims made on social media.

A police officer said that a probe will be conducted and action will be taken against the people who spread the misinformation that some people shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' during the victory rally of Reenaben Radhubhai Kothiwad, soon after the election result was declared in Dudhai village on Tuesday.

On December 21, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi had cited this video and directed Kutch (East) SP and Border Range IG to take immediate action. The video had gone viral on social media with accompanying messages claiming that a group of people raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the victory procession of the woman candidate.

"Reenaben Radhubhai Kothiwad won the election as the woman sarpanch of Dudhai village, results of which were declared on Tuesday. In her victory rally, her supporters shouted 'Radhubhai zindabad' twice. However, some people misrepresented the video to claim that people shouted 'Pakistan zindabad," Superintendent of Police (Kutch East), Mayur Patil told reporters.

Police to initiate action against journalist for spreading misinformation

Patil said if the video clip is listened to carefully, after eight seconds people are heard shouting 'Radhubhai zindabad' twice. Patil said an investigation will be launched against people who twisted the words to spread misinformation.

"We will issue a warning to the journalist who shared this video on Twitter without proper verification. We will also write to the organisation he is working for," the SP said.

Home Minister Sanghavi had said that a proper investigation was being conducted in the incident of slogan-shouting (at the rally) after the poll result in Kutch. "We are taking action with all seriousness. I assure you that all those who are involved in shouting the slogan will be arrested," he had said.

Sanghavi also cited another viral video of a locality in Surat, saying a family living there was being harassed by some persons "despite the imposition of the Disturbed Areas Act". This matter is also being investigated, he said.