Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: 18 People Arrested By Meerut Police In Connection To Incident

Two days after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, a total of 18 people have been arrested till now, informed Meerut Police on Tuesday. Talking about the same, Vineet Bhatnagar, Meerut SP spoke to the media and said that 18 people have been arrested in the matter of Lakhimpur Kheri incident where police many personnel sustained burn injuries during the protest.

"The protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was more or less peaceful but some organisations took law in their hands and did not bother other's lives. Several police personnel have sustained burn injuries", he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police followed by protests by Congress workers outside the guest house in Sitapur where Vadra is detained. She was on her way to visit the affected area whereas Section 144 was imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area after clashes between farmers and BJP workers resulted in eight deaths.

Furious Vadra was quoted saying, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this state"

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The incident took place on Sunday, October 3 during an anti-farm laws protest. The farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was scheduled for an event in Banbirpur. Soon after, a violent protest took place at the site resulting in the death of eight people among whom four were farmers. They were mowed down by vehicles on the Tikunia-Banbirpur road and four other deaths were reported from the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were travelling in a car and were later released by the protestors.

In retaliation, the farmers resorted to stone pelting at the car. During the clashes, the police had to intervene and later sustained burn injuries.

Speaking on the same, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident. They accused Union Minister of State of Home, Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra of killing one of the four farmers. However, the allegations were refuted by Ashish Mishra and said that he was not present at the incident site.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)