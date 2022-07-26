Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra Teni's Bail Plea Rejected By Allahabad High Court

In a key update, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of the Union Minister's Son, Ashish Mishra Teni, who is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence. The court ruled that there will be no bail and the accused will have to stay in Jail.

Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when cars allegedly carrying BJP workers mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. It was alleged that Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were killed. A journalist was the eighth victim.

It was argued on behalf of Mishra that at the time of the incident, Mishra was not at the spot of violence, which has been stated by 197 people in their affidavits.

Notably, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on July 15 reserved its order on the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The order on Mishra’s bail plea was reserved by the Bench of Justice Krishna Patel.

Earlier, the High Court had granted bail to Mishra on February 10, which was later rejected by the Supreme Court, directing HC to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The incident dates back to October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre's three farm laws. However, a violent clash broke out between the farmers following which an SUV reportedly owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra ran over the farmers, killing four of them.

As alleged by the protesting farmers, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was inside the car when the accident took place. Following this, a case was registered and the Supreme Court also appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor and investigate the incident. An SIT was also reconstituted by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which included three IPS officers.