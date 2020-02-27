The Debate
"Process Followed": Law Minister Slams Cong For Politicising Justice Muralidhar's Transfer

Law & Order

Slamming Congress party, for politicising "routine transfer" of Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court, the law minister said process has been followed

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Law Minister

Slamming the Congress party, for politicising the "routine transfer" of Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court, the law minister has said that the grand old party has displayed "scant regard for the judiciary." Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he said that people of India have rejected Congress Party and therefore the party is "hell-bent on destroying the institutions India cherishes". He has clarifies that the BJP government at the centre respects the independence of the judiciary. Bringing in the Energency era, he said that "record of Congress in compromising the independence of the judiciary, superseding judges even of Supreme Court" is known to all. He then clarified on the process of Justice Muralidhar's transfer. 

Delhi HC Bar Association Condemns Justice S Muralidhar's Transfer; To Abstain From Work

Speaking about the Loya case, the law minister said: "The Loya judgement has been well settled by the Supreme Court. Those raising questions do not respect the judgment of the Apex Court pronounced after elaborate arguments. Does Rahul Gandhi consider himself above even the Supreme Court?"

Slamming the grand old party furthermore, Prasad said that it is the private property of one family and therefore it has no right to lecture about "objectionable speeches". He accused the Gandhi family and the party for using "harshest words against the Courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India."

'Vendetta' or routine? All you need to know about Justice Muralidhar's transfer to P&H HC

Congress' accusation 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra alleged this was the “government’s attempt to muzzle justice”, and former party president Rahul Gandhi, has compared it to the Justice Loya case. Party MP Gaurav Gogoi has also claimed that this move was orchestrated by the Prime Minister’s Office. The Congress party also held a press conference accusing BJP of meddling with the judiciary. 

SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of Justice S Muralidhar To Punjab & Haryana HC

Justice Muralidhar transferred 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday night approved the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, in a meeting on February 12, recommended transfer Muralidhar, Justice Ranjit V More and Justice Ravi Vijayakumar Malimath. However, the approval by the President on Wednesday raised questions as it happened on the day when Justice Muralidhar pulled up the Delhi police for the non-registration of FIRs against BJP leaders giving provocative speeches allegedly leading to the violence in the national capital. However, a close examination of the facts paints a different picture. 

Justice Muralidhar Transferred To Punjab & Haryana High Court

Published:
COMMENT
