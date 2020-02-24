The Debate
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Constable & Civilian Killed; Home Minister Calls Urgent Meet

Law & Order

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching houses & vehicles, constable and civilian killed, DCP injured

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Violence

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching houses & vehicles, constable and civilian killed, DCP injured
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy says protesters resorted to stone pelting
8 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:50

Speaking to ANI, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has condemned the violence in the national capital. He said: "Protesters resorted to violence and there was stone-pelting on forces. He alleged that it was done to tarnish the image of India as US president Donald Trump is visiting India. 

 

Delhi Violence Live Updates: One protester succumbed to his injuries at a hospital
11 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:46

One protester succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Earlier, head constable died after injuries to his head due to stone-pelting. A number of police personnel are also reportedly injured.

 

Violence in Northeast Delhi: MHA has said that situation in under control
15 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:42

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday has stated that senior officers of the Delhi police are in the field. Assuring that sufficient forces have been deployed, he added that the situation was under control.  Meanwhile, MHA sources alleged that the violence was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India.

 

Delhi's L-G Anil Baijal says he is monitoring the situation
15 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:42

As violence erupted in the national capital on Monday, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal  took to Twitter and has said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order in North East Delhi. He has also urged everyone to restrain for peace

 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appeals to people to maintain peace
15 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:42

Days after winning a massive mandate, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi MAnish Sisodia has taken to Twitter urging people to not resort to violence. This was after escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, wherein protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, a head constable was killed and DCP has been injured

 

CM Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction on violence in northeast Delhi
15 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:42

Days after winning with a massive mandate, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that  the reports of violence in northeast Delhi is "very distressing" He urged  LG and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order.

 

Violence in Northeast Delhi
15 mins ago | February 24, 2020 19:42

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. 

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country. Violence in the national capital is taking place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

Jaffrabad protest

On Saturday night, around 500 people gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. As per reports, the women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Police are trying to speak to the protestors, reported PTI. The sudden protest outside Jaffrabad metro station began as the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are in talks with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Political reactions 

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order in North East Delhi. Days after his massive election victory, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal more than 12 hours after violence erupted has tweeted that he has urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia also tweeted urging people to maintain peace. Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has also taken to Twitter urging people to stay away from rumours and maintain peace.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has stated that senior officers of the Delhi police are in the field. Assuring that sufficient forces have been deployed, he added that the situation was under control.  Meanwhile, MHA sources alleged that the violence was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India. 

