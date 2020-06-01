Ladakh Extends Lockdown With Specific Restrictions; 'Unlock 1' Guidelines On June 7

The lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till June 7 in the Union Territory of Ladakh. According to an official statement released by the Ladakh Administration on Sunday, restrictions on the non-essential services will remain in place from 9 PM to 5 AM. The guidelines related to Unlock 1 will be issued on June 7.

52 people fined in Leh for violating norms

As many as 52 people were fined on Sunday for violating lockdown norms in Leh district of Ladakh, an official spokesperson said. A joint team of civil and police officers conducted extensive checking of the vulnerable areas of Leh town and its neighbouring areas and collected Rs 26,000 as fine from 52 people for not wearing masks or face covers, the spokesperson said.

READ | Noida: 11 arrested, owners of 737 vehicles penalized for lockdown violation

He said the joint team headed by the additional magistrate, Leh, Zahida Bano checked the main market, new bus stand, Skara market, Skalzangling, Angling workshop area, Choglamsar Zampa, Sindhu Ghat, and Shey areas. The team also conducted random checking of the people who have been put under home quarantine as a precaution to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the spokesperson said, adding that all of them were found to be abiding by the rules.

READ | Manipur extends lockdown till June 30

First normal delivery conducted in COVID hospital

Meanwhile, normal delivery was conducted at a COVID hospital for the first time in Ladakh, where three cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 80, an official bulletin said. The normal delivery was conducted at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Kargil district on Saturday and the condition of both the mother and the baby is stable, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh, read.

READ | Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray defends gradual easing of lockdown norms; COVID tally at 67,655

It said three people -- two from Leh and one from Kargil -- tested positive, while four patients of Kargil district were cured and discharged from the hospital. Earlier, Ladakh had recorded 77 cases, of which 43 have already recovered from the disease and subsequently released from hospitals. With this, Ladakh now has 30 active cases with 23 in Kargil and seven in Leh district.

READ | Places of worship to open in Punjab from June 8: Fresh lockdown guidelines

(With PTI inputs)

