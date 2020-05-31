Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Defends Gradual Easing Of Lockdown Norms; COVID Tally At 67,655

Addressing the people of the state on Sunday, May 31, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray defended the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions by citing the experiences of other nations. He revealed that the state had reached very close to the peak and the number of COVID-19 cases would begin reducing in the next 8-15 days. The Chief Minister also highlighted the rapid increase in COVID-19 testing labs in Maharashtra and urged the Centre to reduce the price of COVID-19 tests to make them affordable for the common man.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "We are gradually exiting the lockdown. Many people are in a hurry. Some countries had not done lockdown. We are witnessing what their condition is. Some countries did a lockdown and lifted it- we are witnessing the situation there. Yesterday, I read that one country started schools and they had to be closed down. We are gradually easing restrictions from June 3. We have to resolve to keep open whatever we start."

He added, "We are reaching close to the peak or we have reached there. After 8-15 days, the number of cases will start decreasing. This will happen if we follow all precautions." Commenting on COVID-19 testing, he said, "There were only two COVID-19 testing facilities in Maharashtra- one at Kasturba Hospital and the other in Pune's NIV. At present, there are 77 testing labs in the state which will go up to 100 in the next 2-4 days. It is necessary to increase the number of labs in the impending monsoon season and we are appealing to the Centre for a reduction in the price of COVID-19 test."

'We are making students tension-free'

Thackeray also made an important announcement regarding the exams of final year students. He made it clear that these students would be graded on the basis of the average marks scored by them in previous semesters. At the same time, the Maharashtra CM observed that the government was preparing to conduct exams for those students seeking to better their performance.

He also mentioned that about 16 lakh migrant workers had been ferried to their destination states from Maharashtra via buses and Shramik Special trains. Additionally, he sounded a word of caution about the possibility of a cyclone hitting the western coast and appealed to the fisherfolk not to venture into the sea for the next 2-4 days.

The Maharashtra CM noted, "We have decided that the students of the final year will be passed after giving an average of the marks scored by them in previous semesters. But if some students have the desire to get more marks, we are making preparations to conduct exams for them. We are making students free from the tension." On the travel of migrant workers, he commented, "We have ferried about 16 lakh migrant workers via buses and trains to their destination states. I want to thank Piyush Goyal for arranging trains. Around 11.5 lakh migrant workers have gone home via trains. So far, we have spent Rs.85-90 crore from the CM Relief Fund."

2487 new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 67,655 with 2,487 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, May 31. There are 36,031 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra rose to 29,329 after 1248 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day.

89 deaths- 52 from Mumbai, 9 each from Pune and Navi Mumbai, 6 from Malegoan, 5 from Thane, 4 from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Solapur and one each from Osmanabad and Yavatmal were reported on Sunday, propelling the state's death toll to 2286. 56 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 45.35% and 3.37% respectively.

A total of 4,62,176 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far. As compared to the national average of 2,722 tests per lakh population, Maharashtra has conducted 3,585 tests per lakh population. There are 3,157 active containment zones in Maharashtra. While 5,58,100 individuals are under home quarantine, 34,480 others have been sent to institutional quarantine centres.

