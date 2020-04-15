These Are The Modi Government's Fresh Guidelines For India's Extended Coronavirus Lockdown

Quick links:
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the Coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a detailed guidelines on the same. Prime Minister Modi had said that the details about the extension of lockdown till May 3 will be provided by the MHA. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed states for working together with the Centre and assured the people of India that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other everyday things in the country, so there is no need to panic.
Revised Consolidated Guidelines of MHA dated April 15, 2020
Hon’ble Prime Minister, in his address to the Nation on April 14, 2020, declared that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till May 3, 2020, with a view to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Hon’ble Prime Minister also declared that select necessary activities will be allowed to be opened up from April 20, 2020, in identified areas of the country.
In pursuance of the announcements of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order dated April 14, 2020, extending the lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Further, MHA issued another Order, dated April 15, 2020, to allow select additional activities in areas not demarcated as containment zones by States/ UTs/ District Administrations.
The revised guidelines also permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional; public utilities to function without any hindrance; the supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance; and, important offices of Central and State Governments and local bodies to remain open with required strength.
Very strong containment measures will be implemented in the hotspot districts accounting for large number of Covid 19 cases or with fast growth of cases . Detailed guidelines on delineation of containment zones and containment measures have also been issued. Only essential services are to be permitted in these zones and strict perimeter control and strict restrictions on movement enforced.
Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."
Prime Minister said that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will be withdrawn.
