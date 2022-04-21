Loudspeaker Row: ABHM Seeks SC Intervention To Ban Practice; 'Affects Heart Patients'

The loudspeaker row has flared up nationwide days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum for a Uniform Civil Code; in the latest, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHP) has filed a plea before the Supreme Court, seeking the top court's suo motu action.

The plea comes to the fore a week after ABVP installed 21 loudspeakers at 21 key crossings in Aligarh stating the device would play the Hanuman Chalisa and propagate the Hindu faith akin to Muslim azans on loudspeakers.

'Nations like US, China & Australia' do not allow azaan on loudspeakers

"Today, there are nations where Muslims are in large numbers but azaan is not recited on loudspeakers to force the followers of other faiths to hear Islamic prayers," the letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India read.

"Nations like the United States of America, China, and Australia are some nations to name a few, having a significant Muslim

population as a minority where azaan is not allowed through loudspeakers. With loudspeakers emitting incorrigible sound from wee hours of the day till evening it affects heart patients who are shockingly woken up when they need silence and good sleep and tired persons who need sleep," it added.

'Staying near Mosques/Masjids/Idgahs a trauma'

"Staying near Mosques/Masjids/Idgahs is a trauma as followers of Islam being devout followers of dictums of their Maulavis are insensitive towards non-believing neighbours," the ABHP wrote in its plea adding that the daily use of loudspeakers create a lot of sound pollution and "is discriminatory towards followers of other religions and faiths who need to get permission from various departments with a lot of restrictions on the decibels to use loudspeakers that too during festivals only."

"May loudspeakers be allowed only for festivals and not daily use for all communities," the ABHP's application read.

Maharashtra Home Ministry amends loudspeakers rules

As per the new rules, which will come into effect on May 3, prior permission needs to be taken on using loudspeakers at religious places. Any religious institution found playing loudspeakers without prior permission, will be liable for actions. This includes, the loudspeakers being confiscated.

The loudspeaker row gained momentum after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration to remove the loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3, otherwise, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Mosques.