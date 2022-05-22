Madhya Pradesh: 1 Accused Arrested For Allegedly Killing Differently-abled Man In Neemuch

In the latest development in connection to the death of a differently-abled man who was found dead after allegedly being thrashed brutally in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, the Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the accused identified as Dinesh Kushwaha who is presently being interrogated by the police. This came after a video went viral that shows the incident where Kushwana is slapping the man over a religious argument following which a day later the man was found dead.

Informing about the same, Suraj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Neemuch district spoke to the media and said that the police have arrested Kushwaha and he is being interrogated. Adding that Kushwaha has admitted that he is the one who is seen in the violent video, Kumar further said, "From the video, it can be seen that the deceased was not able to tell his identity as he was mentally unstable."

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has condemned the incident calling it an unfortunate one. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that the deceased was an old man who got lost and could not introduce himself. "His family told us that he was mentally unstable. The accused was identified and booked under Sections 302 and 304 of the IPC. We are maintaining communication with family, they are satisfied", he added.

Mentally unstable man beaten to death over a religious dispute

Notably, these developments came after a video surfaced online showing the 38-year-old Dinesh Kushwaha repeatedly thrashing 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain over his identity. Kushwaha who is said to have been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be seen asking if the victim's name is "Mohammad". A day after this Jain was found dead by his family who later lodged a complaint with the police.

Following the video, the Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said that he was attacked over a religious argument. The police also initiated search operations for the accused after registering a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Saturday.

Image: Republic/ANI