Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force Books 4 New FIRs In Vyapam Case

The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday has stated that four new FIRs have been registered in connection with the Vyapam scam. The scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs conducted by Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, now rechristened as Madhya Pradesh professional examination board.

Speaking to the media Additional Director General, STF, Ashok Awasthi said, "One of them is in connection with police recruitment exam of 2013. The three other cases have been registered over fake domicile certificates related to PMT 2009 and 2010." Awasthi stated that the STF has now booked 10 cases in the Vyapam case.

On December 28, the STF had filed FIRs against six persons in the Vyapam scam, a senior official said. The STF registered FIRs against Seema Patel (PMT-2004), Vikas Agrawal (PMT-2005) and Sitaram Sharma (PMT-2009) for furnishing fake domicile certificates to seek admission in medical college. Earlier in 2015, the Supreme Court had transferred cases related to Vyapam scam to CBI. Now the state STF has reopened the pending cases.

Talking to reporters, STF chief and Additional Director General Ashok Awasthi said, "STF has registered six cases in Vyapam scam in past two days. On Saturday, cases were registered in three cases against Pallav Amritphale, Hitesh Alawa (both appeared in Pre Medical Test or PMT in 2009) and Divashish Vishwas (appeared in 2007 PMT) for photo mismatch and other document related irregularities."

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. The scam came to light in 2013 and shook the very core of the education system in the state.

It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees. Scamsters including politicians, senior and junior officials, and businessmen systematically employed imposters to write papers, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements, and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

