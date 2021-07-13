Madras HC Fines Actor Vijay Rs 1 Lakh For Tax Evasion On Car, Asks Him To Be A 'real Hero'

The Madras High Court (HC) on Tuesday pulled up Tamil actor Vijay over his tax exemption plea on a luxury car asking him to not behave like a 'reel hero' but a 'real hero' instead. The case pertained to Vijay's plea where he sought to challenge the tax demand made by the commercial tax department over the import of his Rolls Royce Ghost from England in 2012. In a strong-worded order, the Madras High Court condemned the tax exemption plea and said that 'evading taxes' set a wrong example in the society, especially in a state like Tamil Nadu where cine heroes went on to rule the state.

In its observations, Madras HC Justice S M Subramaniam stated, "The petitioner/ actor has large-scale fan groups those fans are seeing the actors as real heroes. In the state of Tamil Nadu, Cine Heroes rose as rulers of the state and therefore people are under the impression that they are real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes."

"Tax evasion is to be construed as an antinational habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice in society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society but they are evading tax and acting in a manner that is not in the provisions of the Statutes," it added.

It also noted that on one hand, the common man was being encouraged to be a lawful citizen and pay his taxes and was trying hard to achieve social justice in the society, the rich, affluent, and reputed persons were failing to pay tax. "The actor should respect the sentiments of lakhs and lakhs of his fans, who watch his movies by paying for the ticket. It is only out of such money that the petitioner has purchased the ‘world's prestigious’ car for his personal usage,” the court said.

Dismissing Vijay's plea, the Madras HC imposed a tax of Rs 1 lakh on the Tamil actor.