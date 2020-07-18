Madras HC Restraints Patanjali From Using 'Coronil' After Chennai-based Co. Claims Rights

In a major blow to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali product 'Coronil', the Madras High Court has restrained the company from using the trademark 'Coronil'. Justice C V Karthikeyan passed the interim order on Friday that is valid till July 30 on the plea of Chennai-based company Arudra Engineering Private Limited which has claimed that 'Coronil' is a trademark owned by it since 1993.

In its argument, the company said that the mark adopted by Patanjali for its drugs are identical to the marks registered by the company. The company added that despite the fact that the products sold by Patanjali are different from that of their company, use of identical trademarks would still amount to infringement of our intellectual property rights.

According to the company which is into manufacturing chemicals and sanitisers to clean heavy machinery and containment units, it has registered 'Coronil-213 SPL' and 'Coronil-92B' in 1993 and has been diligently renewing the trademark since then. "Currently, our right over the trademark is valid till 2027," the company said. Claiming that its products with the trademark have a global presence, the company claimed that its clients include BHEL and Indian Oil.



Ayush Ministry's approval

The AYUSH Ministry on July 1 approved the sales of Patanjali's Coronil as an immunity booster and gave it the license to make three medicines and allowed clinical trial under the rules. However, the Ministry said that Baba Ramdev's firm will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing Coronavirus. The Ministry also said that Coronil cannot mention COVID-19 on its packaging.

The Yoga Guru said that he along with his team have "not committed any crime." adding, people who were questioning him have been answered by the AYUSH Ministry as it has said that Patanjali has done good work. "We conducted a randomised placebo-controlled double-blind clinical trial in which 69% of people in 3 days and 7 days 100% of people tested negative. We have submitted the data to AYUSH Ministry along with the approvals required," Ramdev stated.

"Whoever wants to see the results, they are welcomed. All these protocols are made by modern medical science and these trails were conducted according to these only. We are also working on 10 other big diseases. We have around 500 senior research scientists and they are working day and night. All the anti-India forces, the ones running the 'drug mafia' and anti-swadeshi powers were shocked to see the results of our trials," he said. Baba Ramdev said that all procedures required to acquire the licence were followed, adding Coronil will be available throughout the country along with its immunity booster medicines. "There are no restrictions on Coronil and all the issues with the AYUSH Ministry have been solved," Ramdev said.

