Baba Ramdev Hits Back At Critics Of Patanjali's Coronil; Says 'not Committed Any Crime'

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday addressing a press conference over the criticism of Patanjali's Coronil slammed detractors of the product which initially claimed of curing COVID-19. He said that all the required documents and results of the tests have been submitted to the AYUSH Ministry, which has now allowed the sales of Coronil as an immunity booster.

'Some people did not like this'

"People started talking things like Patanjali failed, it took a U-turn and many people tried to bring in the angle of my cast, religion, my 'sanyas' and create an environment of unrest around. It feels like that working in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda is a crime in India. FIRs were lodged against me at several places in a way like it's done against some criminal or terrorist. People started running headlines like Ramdev will go to jail," Ramdev said.

"Acharya Balkrishna and I are providing services worldwide since the past 35 years and we are common people who have promoted Yoga and Ayurveda. Some people don't like this. If you people have a problem with me then abuse me, we are 'gaali-proof', but think about people who are infected with Coronavirus and other diseases like cancer, arthritis etc. We have helped these people," he added.

'Not committed any crime'

The Yoga Guru said that he along with his team have "not committed any crime." adding, people who were questioning him have been answered by the AYUSH Ministry as it has said that Patanjali has done good work. "We conducted a randomised placebo-controlled double-blind clinical trial in which 69% of people in 3 days and 7 days 100% of people tested negative. We have submitted the data to AYUSH Ministry along with the approvals required," Ramdev stated.

"Whoever wants to see the results, they are welcomed. All these protocols are made by modern medical science and these trails were conducted according to these only. We are also working on 10 other big diseases. We have around 500 senior research scientists and they are working day and night. All the anti-India forces, the ones running the 'drug mafia' and anti-swadeshi powers were shocked to see the results of our trials," he said. Baba Ramdev said that all procedures required to acquire the licence were followed, adding Coronil will be available throughout the country along with its immunity booster medicines.

"There are no restrictions on Coronil and all the issues with the AYUSH Ministry have been solved," Ramdev said.

The AYUSH Ministry on Tuesday approved the sales of Patanjali's Coronil as an immunity booster and gave it the license to make three medicines and allowed clinical trial under the rules. However, the Ministry said that Baba Ramdev's firm will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing Coronavirus. The Ministry also said that Coronil cannot mention COVID-19 on its packaging.

