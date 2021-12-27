Maha: Cop Held In Court Premises By ACB For Bribery

A police constable was arrested from the Thane district court premises on Monday afternoon for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Constable Milind Ganesh Joshi (41), who is attached to Wagle Estate police station and was assigned court duty, had demanded Rs 2,000 from a man whose son was booked in a case, the official said.

"The man approached the ACB and Joshi was held in a trap while accepting Rs 1,500 as bribe installment in the court premises. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official informed.

