Maharashtra ATS Files Reply In Sachin Vaze Bail Case; Thane Court To Hear Plea On March 30

As suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze continues to remain in NIA custody, Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has filed its reply in a Thane Court on Friday, where Vaze had sought anticipatory bail. While sources have reported that ATS is likely to demand Vaze's custody, the Court has fixed March 30 as the next date of hearing. While Vaze has been arrested by the NIA in connection to the Antilla bomb scare, he was refused bail in the probe of Mansukh Hiran's death investigated by Maharashtra ATS.

Maharashtra ATS files reply in court

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Sachin Vaze's lawyer Arati Kalekar said, "There is no issue of custody. We will talk with our client about what issues are there. Sachin Vaze's sister has said there is much disturbance where she resides. Court has given direction, that we will get to know in the evening." Previously the court refused anticipatory bail noting that Mansukh Hiren's wife had named the Mumbai Police officer in the FIR and that there was prima facie evidence against Vaze and hence custodial interrogation was required. Mansukh Hiran was the owner of the SUV in question and had been found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5. READ | Sachin Vaze's lawyers' plea to meet him in private to be heard in court; CIU team at NIA

Vaze & Hiran's connection

Vaze was arrested by NIA on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had produced CD-R call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiran, while Hiran's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. NIA has now claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing from CCTV footage from site.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday, with a threatening letter too found in the car..

Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. While NIA is probing into the bomb scare, Maharashtra ATS is probing into Mansukh Hiran's alleged murder. Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe.