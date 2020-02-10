Maharashtra: Wardha Lecturer Set Ablaze By Stalker Dies; Supriya Sule Assures Justice

The 25-year-old woman college teacher who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district last week passed away on Monday morning. The hospital authorities on February 4 had asserted the condition of the victim to be critical.

Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, had been critical after sustaining 35 to 40 per cent grade III burns on February 3 when she was allegedly set ablaze by Vikesh Nagrale while she was on way to her college. She was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital & Research Centre, located around 75 km from Wardha. According to Hinganghat's police inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar, the doctors declared her dead at 6:55 am on Monday.

According to the hospital bulletin, the woman sustained deep burn injuries on the scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, neck and eyes along with severe inhalational injuries. She died of 'septicemic shock' after suffering from deep dermal burns along with severe inhalational injuries, respiratory distress and related complications, the bulletin added.

Agitated by the incident, the residents of Hinganghat and Samudrapur areas in Wardha had staged a protest march on February 4, demanding death penalty for the accused. Around 7,000 people, including members of political parties, activists, women and college students, marched from Nanduri Chowk to Ambedkar Square in Wardha raising slogans against the accused. They also submitted a memorandum to a senior revenue official in Hinganghat, demanding trial in the case to be fast-tracked and the death penalty for the accused.

Supriya Sule offers condolences

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday offered her condolences to the family of the kin and further stated that the case will be heard in the fast track court and state government will ensure that justice is served.

Saddened to hear that the Hinganghat Victim lost her life earlier this morning. This case will be heard in the Fast Track Court and State Government will ensure that justice is done.



My heartfelt condolences with her family. May she rest in peace. 🙏 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 10, 2020

Earlier, Home Minister Anil; Deshmukh had visited the hospital and had announced that the accused's trial would be fast-tracked. Last week, the state government flew Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre director Sunil Keswani to Nagpur to supervise the woman's treatment. It had also appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor in the case.

(Image credits: PTI)