Maharashtra Government To Clear Bill Similar To Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act

Days after the announcement, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a special session of the state legislature will be convened to clear a bill on the lines of the ''Disha Act'' of Andhra Pradesh to expedite the trial of crimes against women. He made the announcement in the state legislative council.

"Due to the coronavirus crisis, we have to curtail the budget session of the legislature. But for clearing the bill, we are considering convening a two-day session once the coronavirus crisis gets over. We had been to Andhra Pradesh to study the Act and a team has already been formed to look into it. We will announce the schedule about the special session soon," Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra Forms Committee To Study Disha Act, Asks Panel To Submit Report By March 30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday said that the government may issue an ordinance to introduce legislation on the lines of the ''Disha Act'' of Andhra Pradesh. The government had earlier said that it would bring a legislation on the lines of the AP Act in the current session.

"The team constituted to look into the Disha Act has not yet completed its study, but we have to curtail the ongoing session (due to the coronavirus threat). If required, we will issue an ordinance on the lines of the Disha Act. We want to provide stricter rules enabling the police to take action against perpetrators in cases of crimes against women," he added.

Urgent need to change laws to curb crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray on 'Disha Act'

The Disha Act 2019

The Disha Act 2019, allowing stringent punishment for crimes committed against women, introduced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been evoking interest among the other states in the country. Delhi and Odisha have also expressed interest in Act earlier and have sought details from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019, was enacted as a tribute to the veterinary doctor brutally raped and murdered in neighbouring Telangana last year. Under this law, the completion of investigation in cases of sexual offences should be done within seven working days and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet. The law, passed by the AP Legislature, is awaiting the assent of the Centre.

May issue ordinance on the lines of Disha Act: Maha CM

Maharashtra govt to introduce bill similar to AP's Disha Act

(with PTI inputs)