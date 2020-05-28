Maha Govt To Review Lockdown Situation On May 29 As MVA Says It's Done Well & Slams Centre

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the state government will hold a review meeting on the lockdown situation on May 29. Slamming the Central government, he also said that Maharashtra has fared the best among other states despite not receiving much help from them.

'We did not receive much help from Centre'

Speaking at a news conference of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Patil said, "On May 29, the government will be holding a meeting to review the lockdown in the state. During this meeting, the decision will be taken on which areas should be given more relaxations. However, there will be no relaxations in the areas where the maximum number of cases are being reported."

He also said, "The Centre is busy painting a picture wherein the situation in Maharashtra is worse. However, I will say that the state has fared the best among all. Here, the death rate has even reduced. In comparison to Gujarat, Maharashtra is going well though we did not receive much help from the Centre." The state government did not receive any ventilators nor personal protection equipment (PPEs) from the Centre, he said.

"As in comparison to other states the number of migrant labourers in Maharashtra is more, we had expected the Opposition to support us in COVID-19 crisis but they are only defaming the government," said Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

READ | Maha nurses association writes to CM Uddhav, question decision to call nurses from Kerala

During the conference, Anil Parab, Shiv Sena leader and state minister, said, "Yesterday, Devendra Fadnavis said that the Centre is giving full support tp Maharashtra government. By saying this, he has misled people. While Gujarat was approved of 1500 trains, Maharashtra was given only 600 trains and we had to pay for those trains from our own pocket."

READ | Rahul Gandhi attempts damage control; dials CM Uddhav and says 'Congress with Maharashtra'

With 2,190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rises to 56,948, said the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

READ | Two booked for slamming CM Uddhav & Sharad Pawar online; sainiks vandalise their shops

"The current count of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is 56,948. Today, 2190 patients have been identified as positive," Tope said in a tweet. He further informed that the number of active cases in the state has risen to 37,125 and with 964 patients "having been cured", the total patients cured and discharged stand at 17,918.

READ | CM Uddhav to convene Maharashtra 'decision-makers' meet as Rahul Gandhi washes hands off

(With ANI inputs)