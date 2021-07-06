Maharashtra: Teen Arrested For Kidnapping And Attempting To Kill Minor Girl

A 19-year-old teen was arrested by Nagpur Police for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl. The young man, after kidnapping his alleged lover, then filmed the act and posted the video on social media. The accused, Sameer Khan Salim Khan along with a friend, were arrested by the Police, an official said on Sunday.

Teen kidnaps minor lover

The accused had met the minor girl through a common friend in 2019. The duo then got into a relationship and were regularly seen together uploading videos on the TikTok. According to an official, Khan was involved in a physical relationship with the minor girl, after offering to marry her.

Khan later began suspecting the girl of having an affair with another youth, causing their relationship to fall through. On June 18, Khan, with the help of his friend Shakin Mohd Siddiqui (25) forced the girl onto his motorcycle in the Kamal Chowk area. The accused also shot the video of abduction and posted it on his Instagram account. The girl was taken to Vita Bhatti area where she was abused by Khan.

According to the official, the accused also attempted to kill the girl. However, he failed and the minor managed to escape from the scene. The incident was brought to the city police’s attention after some locals contacted them through Twitter. Following the alert, Maharashtra crime branch officials tracked down Khan and promptly arrested him along with Siddiqui. An FIR has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act against the accused.

Jharkhand HC chastises police for not making the victim a witness in POCSO case

Earlier in June, the High Court of Jharkhand severely reprimanded the police for not presenting the victim before the trial court for testimony despite its repeated orders. The court was hearing the bail application of the accused in the rape case of a 13- year-old girl registered in Mirzachouki police station of Sahibganj district in 2018. The bench of Justice Anand Sen on June 26, directed the director-general of police (DGP) to personally submit an affidavit within four weeks stating as to why contempt of court proceedings will not be initiated against four officials including the investigating officer and the DIG, for violating the orders of the trial court.

