Major Rejig In Delhi Police After Rohini Court Firing; 29 IPS Officers Transferred

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, who took charge on July 28, effected a major reshuffle at the Additional Commissioner and DCP-level on Saturday, in a bid to bring more transparency and accountability in the system.

As per an order signed by Deputy Secretary (Home) Pawan Kumar, the transfers and postings have been cleared by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The order states that 29 police officers including 7 DCP rank officers have been transferred from their respective posts and assigned new responsibilities.

Among the transferred cops were Additional Commissioner of Police/Traffic Veenu Bansal, who has been transferred as Additional Commissioner /CPCR. Likewise, 2008 batch IPS officer Atul Kumar Thakur, currently DCP/South District, has been transferred as DCP/HQ-1. On the other hand, 2008 batch IPS officer Anto Alphonse, currently DCP/North District, will be relieved for central deputation shortly.

List of transferred IPS officers

2009 batch IPS officer Jasmeet Singh, currently DCP/Central District, has been transferred as DCP/Special Cell.

2010 batch IPS officer Brijendra Kumar Yadav, currently DCP/Traffic, has been transferred as DCP/Outer North District.

2010 batch IPS officer Shweta Chauhan, currently DCP/Headquarter, has been transferred to DCP/ Central District.

2010 batch IPS officer Esha Pandey, currently DCP/PCR, has been transferred as DCP/ southeast District.

2011 batch IPS officer Ingit Pratap Singh, currently DCP/South West District, has been transferred as DCP/Special Cell.

2011 batch IPS officer Shankar Chaudhary, currently Additional DCP-1/Dwarka, has been transferred to DCP/ Dwarka district.

2014 batch IPS officer Vikram Singh, currently DCP/Traffic, has been transferred as Additional DCP-1/Dwarka.

2016 batch IPS officer Sudhanshu Dhama, currently Additional DCP-1/ Outer District, has been transferred as Additional DCP-1/New Delhi District.

Besides these, several other Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Island Police Service (DANIPS) officers have also been alternate responsibilities.

Rohini court firing

The move comes a day after a dramatic shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead. Shots were fired inside NCR's Rohini court premises on Friday in an alleged clash between rival gangs, resulting in the death of the history-sheeter. Following the shocking shootout, all Delhi jails including Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail, and Rohini Jail were put on 'alert'.

Reacting with consideration to lawyers' security, the Delhi Bar Association ordered abstinence from work until the revision of security norms in the court. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also expressed his deep concerns over the incident and spoke to and advised the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to speak to both police and Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected.