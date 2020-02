Major Reshuffle In Jammu & Kashmir Police, 60 Officers Transferred

In a first major reshuffle in the Police department of newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Administration on Friday ordered the transfer of 60 Police officials including 16 IPS officials.

1. Garib Dass, IPS(JK:1997), awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP(Hqrs), PHQ, against an available vacancy.

2. Basant Kumar Rath, IPS(JK:2000), awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP(HG/CD/SDRF), against an available vacancy.

3. Amit Kumar, IPS(JK:2006), awaiting orders of posting, is posted as DIG(Armed), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

4. Tejinder Singh, IPS(JK:2008), SSP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as AIG(Trainings&Policy), PHQ, vice Sameer

Rekhi.

5. Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS(JK:2009), awaiting orders of posting, is transferred and posted as SSP, Crime, Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmed Koul.

6. Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS(JK:2010), AIG, Tech, PHQ, is transferred and posted as AIG(P&T), PHQ, vice Mubassir Latifi Ameer. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of AIG(Buildings), PHQ, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

READ | Jammu Outfit Demands Probe Into Encroachment Of Land

READ | Bovine Smuggler On The Run For 9 Yrs Arrested In Jammu

7. Dhar Patil, IPS(JK:2010), SSP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as SSP, Jammu vice Tejinder Singh.

8. Sandeep Choudhary, IPS(JK 2012), SP, Shopian, is transferred and posted as SP, Anantnag, vice Altaf Ahmed Khan.

9. Chandan Kohli, IPS(JK:2013), SP, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as SP, Rajouri, vice Yougal Kumar.

10. Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS(JK:2013), SP, Handwara, is transferred and posted as SP, Pulwama, vice Chandan Kohli.

11. Amritpal Singh, IPS(JK:2014), SP,(North)Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Shopian, vice Sandeep Choudhary.

12. Dr. G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS(JK:2014), SP(South), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, Handwara, vice Ashish Kumar Mishra.

13.Ms.P.D.Nitya, IPS(JK:2016), ASP, Nehru Park, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP(North)Jammu, on officiating basis, vice Amritpal Singh.

14.Ms Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS(JK:2016), SDPO, R.S.Pura, is transferred and posted as SP,(East), Srinagar, on officiating basis, vice Dawood Ayoub.

15. Javid Ahmed Koul,(JKPS:1999), SSP, Crime, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic City, Srinagar, vice Al-Tahir Geelani.

16.Dr.Ajeet Singh,(JKPS 1999), SSP(I)ZPHQ, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP, CID Cell, New Delhi, against an available vacancy.

READ | 92 Pc Revenue Records In Jammu & Kashmir Digitised, Says Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal

READ | Jammu And Kashmir: Every Rural Household To Receive Piped Water By Dec 2021

17. Altaf Ahmed Khan,(JKPS:1999), SSP, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SSP, APCR, Srinagar, relieving Shabir Nawab of the additional charge of the post.

18. Haseeb-Ur-Rehman,(JKPS:1999), Principal, PTS, Manigam, is transferred and posted as SSP, Ramban, vice Ms.Anita Sharma.

19. Mubassir Latifi Ameer,(JKPS:1999), AIG(P&T), PHQ, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-15" Battalion, against an available vacancy.

20. Suhail Munawar Mir,(JKPS:1999), SO to IGP, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Principal, PTS Manigam, vice Haseeb-Ur-Rehman.

21.Ms.Anita Sharma,(JKPS:1999), SSP, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-14" Battalion, against an available vacancy.

22. Swarn Singh Kotwal,(JKPS:1999), Commandant-IRP-6th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Apart from these, 38 more officials have been transferred and posted to their new assignments with immediate effect.