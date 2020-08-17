Mamata Banerjee Declares September 1 As Police Day To Laud Force's Contribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that her government will observe September 1 as the Police Day in recognition of the work done by the men in uniform.

"September 1 onwards, we will make a welfare board for Police. It will be for both Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. 18 of ours have lost their lives. We will celebrate 1st September as Police Day in West Bengal to mark respect to them," said Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also declared a uniform grading system for promotions for all police personal.

"For police, both men and women common gradation system. Cadres of both units are merged. Earlier, women officers were getting promotions on a delayed stage compared to the male counterpart. This was a recommendation made and we accepted it. We have the highest participation of women in all fields," added Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM announces new projects for police

She also announced several new projects for the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. These include setting up of 20 new barracks and scope for more promotion for women in the force. The Chief Minister also said:

“They are doing exemplary work. They are risking their lives while tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and handling law and order problems at the same time. Many policemen have been infected by the virus. But they have not budged. We want to honour them."

"Some people need just an opportunity to slam the police here. See what is happening in UP, MP, Bihar, Gujarat, and Delhi. West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police are the best when compared to police of other states. KP used to be compared to Scotland yard earlier, now they are doing much better," said West Bengal Chief Minister.

