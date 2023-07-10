Man Arrested In Rape Case In J-K’s Samba

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, police said.

Sanjay Kumar alias “Sunny”, a resident of Digyana area of Jammu, was recently booked for raping and blackmailing a woman, a police spokesperson said.

A case was registered against Kumar about a fortnight ago and he was arrested by a police party from Bari Brahmana area, the spokesperson said.

In another case, Rahul Kumar, from Chak Bagalan village of Ramgarh tehsil, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a girl student, the spokesperson said, adding the case in this regard is registered at Vijaypur police station.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said police are taking appropriate action under the law to control crime against women.

“Police are committed to eradicating crime against women in Samba. Perpetrators of crime against women facing serious allegations of rape, molestation, domestic violence and assault are being arrested under the law,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, police nabbed an absconder who was wanted in a criminal case registered in 2008 at Mendhar police station.

Abdul Ghani, a resident of Gohlad village, was on the run and police finally arrested him from Medhar, the spokesperson said.

