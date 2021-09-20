Man From Rajasthan Arrested In Bengaluru For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan's ISI: Police

A spy operating from Rajasthan who was allegedly sharing photographs and details of vital installations in Bengaluru with his handlers in Pakistan has been arrested by the Bengaluru police on Sunday. The alleged spy was reportedly sharing information with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said. The arrested individual was identified as Jitender Singh.

The police sources confirmed that Jitender Singh was taken into custody from Jolly Mohalla in Cottonpet locality of Bengaluru on Sunday after being arrested in a joint operation by the Southern Command Military Intelligence, Bengaluru and the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru. Singh was a resident of Rajasthan's Barmer and was working as a garment seller in Bengaluru. The police said, “He was in communication with his Pakistan-based handlers (ISI). He used to text them, make audio and video calls to them. He had shared photos and details of the vital installations and carried out reconnaissance of army posts near the international border and in Bengaluru at the behest his masters across the border."

While searching his residence, the Police confiscated an Army Captain's uniform from his possession. The police said that he would use the uniform to impersonate himself as an Army officer to get access to sensitive locations and share information with the Pakistani Agency. As per the police, Singh had shared images of the Barmer military station and reported the movement of military vehicles in that area.

Man arrested in Ludhiana for helping Pakistan spy

An investigation team has arrested a man in Ludhiana for maintaining links to a Pakistani spy and for helping her to access tools to get in touch with Indian defence personnel, said Ludhiana Police Commissioner on Monday. The Ludhiana Police Commissioner said in a statement that Jaswinder Singh was arrested in a joint operation by CIA-3 Ludhiana and Counter-Intelligence Ludhiana. The Police Commissioner said, " It has come to light that he's in touch with a PIO (Pakistan Intelligence Operative) who has introduced herself as Jasleen Brar from Bathinda. This operative has been using Whatsapp number activated via OTP provided by Jaswinder Singh to honey trap other Army personnel. "

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

