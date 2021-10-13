Man kills wife over frequent quarrels

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife following frequent quarrels with her over money and other issues in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Jasbir Singh Arya (52) also tried to mislead the investigators, they said.

The incident took place on October 2 at the woman’s house in Kakrola, police said.

On reaching the spot, police found the victim Megha Arya (40) lying on a bed in an unconscious condition. Her husband, father Sushil Kumar, brother Tarun and in-laws were present at the spot.

The woman's father told police that Jasbir informed them that their daughter had died after falling off her bed, but since she had multiple injury marks on her face, he suspected foul play.

The woman was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as “asphyxia due to compression of neck structures as a result of ligature strangulation with attempted smothering”, police said.

Based on the investigation, a case was registered against Jasbir for killing his wife and he was arrested, said Satish Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

"During interrogation, Jasbir disclosed that he killed his wife as he felt harassed by her actions. He told police that his wife used to give his hard-earned money to her parents without his consent and there was much intervention of her parents in their routine life, moreover, she was unable to give birth to a child," the officer said.

He further revealed that his wife had epilepsy and was taking treatment for it since the last three-four years.

"All these things upset Jasbir to a great extent and at last, he decided to get rid of his wife. Subsequently, at about 12 am, he went to the second floor of their house and found his wife sleeping in the room. Since the door was closed from inside, he broke the iron mesh of the door and entered the room. He then attacked his wife and smashed her head onto the wall and then strangled her with a bed sheet," Kumar said.

PTI AMP SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)