Jessica Lal Murder Case: Delhi LG Allows Manu Sharma’s Release After SRB Recommendation

In a massive development, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has approved the early release of Manu Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999. This comes after several pleas were made, including Manu Sharma's wife, asking for an early release on grounds of good behaviour.

Manu Sharma was supposed to serve the sentence till May 6, 2023. The Lt. Guv issued an official notice that the early release of Manu Sharma along with 18 others has been approved.

Earlier on May 13, The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) had recommended a premature release of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who was serving life imprisonment. The sources said the recommendation was made at a meeting of the SRB chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Over 1,000 people have been released on parole so far. Thirty-seven cases came up based on merit (in the SRB's meeting). Twenty-two cases were fit for release based on the prescribed criteria," a Delhi government official had said.

This was the sixth time that Sharma's plea for premature release was placed before the Sentence Review Board, which comes under the Delhi government.

What is the Jessica Lal murder case?

Sharma was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999. A trial court had acquitted him, but the high court reversed the order and the Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010. Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999.

The case continued to hit the headlines long after the murder when Sharma was acquitted by a trial court in February 2006. Following a nationwide public agitation against the incident, the Delhi High Court took up the case through a fast-track trial that ended in his conviction on murder charges.

In December 2006, the Delhi High Court convicted Manu, Vikas Yadav and Amardeep Singh Gill, and acquitted Aloke Khanna, Vikas Gill, Harvinder Singh Chopra, Raja Chopra, Shyam Sunder Sharma and Yograj Singh. The court awarded life imprisonment to Manu Sharma and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000, while it awarded four years’ prison term with Rs 3,000 fine each for co-convicts Amardeep Singh Gill and Vikas Yadav.

