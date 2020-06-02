Patrick Mahomes Weighs In On Floyd's Death, Says "senseless Murders" Can't Continue In US

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is the latest athlete to voice his support for the protests against George Floyd's death. The 46-year-old unarmed African-American was killed last Monday in the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to share his message in regards to the ongoing protests in the United States.

Patrick Mahomes on George Floyd death

"First, I send prayers to the family of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery," Patrick Mahomes said in his note. "As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn't the case for everyone."

Mahomes proceeded to write recent events of injustice against the aforementioned three are "senseless murders" and such racial injustice cannot continue in the United States. "All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices we have witnessed to become more like a locker room where everyone is accepted. Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally," his note added.

George Floyd death: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr. speak up on racism in US

Patrick Mahomes is one of several NFL stars who have spoken in support of the protests in the country. Derek Chauvin, who was identified as the main perpetrator of the incident was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department along with three others. Chauvin was also charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Monday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also shared a long note in regards to the recent events that followed after Floyd's death. Just like Mahomes, Russell Wilson drew parallel to some of his childhood experiences as he concluded his note with an inspirational message: "We can make a change. We must make a change. Black lives matter."

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill are others who have tweeted against the racial injustice and the prime example of police brutality - the George Floyd death.

Losing fathers mothers aunties uncles etc.... VIOLENCE isn’t not the answer ... cops killing us is not the answer, us killin cops is not the answer. VIOLENCE WILL ONLY BRING MORE VIOLENCE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

Everyone deserves to feel safe & protected in their communities...it’s on us to use our voices and actions to make that happen.



What happened is completely unacceptable.#JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/XqAUYRBY1V — Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) May 27, 2020

