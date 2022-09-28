MASSIVE: PFI Announces Own Dissolution 'as Law Abiding Citizens'; Says It Accepts MHA Ban

The Popular Front of India (PFI) announced its own dissolution on Wednesday, September 28. In a statement to the media, the General Secretary of the Kerala unit of the organization, Abdul Sattar, acknowledged the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, banning the PFI, and its affiliates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As 'law-abiding citizens' of the country, the organization accepts the decision, said Sattar.

PFI & its affiliates banned for 5 years

The government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The ban was imposed by the Ministry in the exercise of powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. his section empowers the government to declare any association to be unlawful by publishing a notification in the Official Gazette. However, this declaration has to be confirmed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal within 6 months after giving an opportunity to the proscribed outfit to show cause as to why it shouldn't be declared unlawful.

The development comes a day after more than 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states. Also, five days ago, a similar pan-India crackdown was conducted against the 16-year-old group, leading to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and the seizure of several dozen properties.