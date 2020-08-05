Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: MCGM Commissioner Asks Officers To Investigate Online

Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu on Wednesday wrote a letter seeking permission for an online investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. This comes after, Vinay Tiwari came to Mumbai to supervise Bihar police's investigation and was quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations.

"This is with reference to your above-cited letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, MCGM regarding grating exemption from Home quarantine to Bihar IPS officer Vinay Kumar," the letter read.

The letter further urged for an online investigation on different mediums, adding that it will reduce the risk of the infection amid Coronavirus.

"In view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation in Bihar, it is advised the officer can conduct his proceeding with a concerned official on digital platforms such as Zoom / Google Meet / Jio Meet and others. This will not only ensure that the officer does not transmit the infection, nor will anyone get the infection," the letter added,

Bihar Top-cop Vinay Tiwari quarantined

Patna City SSP Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to lead the Bihar Police's investigation and monitor the ongoing probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. However, he has been placed under institutionalized quarantine at an SRPF Guest House in Goregaon, Mumbai, following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, as cited by the BMC. The Bihar Police official spoke to Republic TV and revealed that he will be filing for an exemption as he is on official duty.

The Patna top-cop said that BMC officials have placed him under home-quarantine citing "procedure" for domestic air travellers which is fixed by the State Government Notification dated 25th May, 2020 under number DMU/2020/CR. 92/DisM-1.

