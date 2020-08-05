SC Refuses Protection To Rhea In Sushant Case, Maha Govt Gets 3 Days To Submit Findings

The single-member Supreme court bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the Maharashtra government to put on record all details related to the investigation as Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar police to the Mumbai police was heard. Further, the Court also refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. Justice Roy assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence and said that it will be taken care of.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case. Justice Roy asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner.

Vikas Singh, Sushant's family's lawyer told the Court that the late actor's family suspected that the Mumbai police were involved in the destruction of evidence related to the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh opposed Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for a protective order in her favour. Further, Vikas Singh said that there can't be any further delay as evidence was already being tampered with. Further, the late actor's family's lawyer also informed the Court that an IPS officer from Bihar who had gone to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai.

Appearing for the Centre and seeking to be made a party to the proceedings, Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the Court that the CBI had accepted the Bihar government's request to probe the actor's death and revealed that the notification was expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

