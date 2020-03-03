Meghalaya Home Minister To Hold Peace Meet, Attempt To Restore Normalcy

Meghalaya Home Minister Matsiewdor War Nongbri will be holding a peace meet in order to restore normalcy in Shillong after three people died during violent protests. The meeting will be held with community leaders and other local personalities.

Meeting to ensure peace

Speaking to ANI, East Khasi Hills District's Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said, "State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui will chair a peace meeting at 3 pm today. Leaders of various communities and eminent personalities have been invited for the meeting."

"The district administration has been concerned about what has happened in the last few days in the district. Last week, we held several meetings with senior officials and other stakeholders," she added.

Three people lost their lives after clashes between the Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals broke out during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pro-ILP meeting held in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday. The local authorities had to impose curfew in order to control the crowd.

Curfew was imposed on Friday night following the clashes and lifted at 8 AM on Saturday. A ban on mobile internet services continued in six districts. Curfew was reimposed at noon in the areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations of Shillong town, they said, adding that five additional companies of armed police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. The situation in the state is under control and a close watch is being maintained, an official said.

Mobile internet and messaging services remain withdrawn in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region till 10 pm on Tuesday or receipt of further orders. Police said, there was no untoward incident in the East Khasi Hills district during curfew hours on Monday night and the situation was limping back to normalcy.

Eight people have been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been instituted to probe into the incident, police said. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has appealed to stakeholders to refrain from retaliating in the wake of the clashes.

