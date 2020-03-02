Meghalaya Violence: Man Attacked By Miscreants At His Residence, Death Toll Reaches 3

A person identified as Uphas Uddin died after he was attacked by three unknown miscreants at his residence in Pyrken village on Sunday, police said. Earlier, two people including a Khasi Students’ Union activist was killed on February 28 during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act where the implementation of the Inner Line Permit was demanded.

This comes after clashes between the Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals broke out during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pro-ILP meeting held in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday.

The death toll in the Meghalaya violence rose to three after a person after the death of Uddin. He was severely injured in the armed miscreants attack and was rushed Khamati CHC, where the doctor declared him brought dead Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Police apprised about the same.

Meghalaya Police: We received information that one Uphas Uddin was attacked by three unknown miscreants at his residence in Pyrken village today. He was brought to Khamati Community Health Center, where the doctors declared him brought dead. #Shillong

Earlier, according to a special bulletin issued by Meghalaya Police, the citizens have been asked to maintain restraint and not fall prey to unverified information.

Curfew Reimposed, Mobile Internet Services Suspended

Curfew was reimposed Saturday noon in some areas of Shillong town after one person was killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP), officials said. The Curfew was imposed on Friday night following the clashes and lifted at 8 AM on Saturday. A ban on mobile internet services was continuing in six districts, they said.

Curfew was reimposed at noon in the areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations of Shillong town, they said, adding that five additional companies of armed police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. The situation in the state is under control and a close watch is being maintained, an official said.

