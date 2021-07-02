Mehbooba Mufti Faces Prospect Of Treason Case After Advocating Talks With Pakistan

Facing increasing backlash over her call for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti faces the prospect of being booked for treason. On Thursday, Muzaffarpur-based social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar filed a petition in this regard before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate. He claimed that the former Jammu and Kashmir CM's remarks after and before her recent meeting with PM Modi caused him "extreme distress".

According to the social activist, the PDP chief's comments could lead to a rise in cross-border terrorism. He demanded that Mufti should be booked under Sections 109, 110 and 111 (abetment of an offence), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 124 (waging war against Government of India), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on July 7.

A petition has been filed in a court of Bihar's Muzaffarpur praying to book PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti under Sections 323, 504, 109, 110, 111, 120B & 124 of IPC for her statement urging govt to resume dialogue with Pakistan. Matter to be heard on July 7: Advocate Kamlesh (01.07) pic.twitter.com/z9D9XKcyT1 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

PM Modi chairs meeting on J&K

14 politicians namely - NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh attended a meeting with PM Modi on June 24. The PM promised that the Union Territory will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over. Expressing satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K, he urged all the leaders to work together to realise the aspirations of the youth.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mufti stated, "I told them you are talking to China where there is no involvement of citizens. People are involved in Jammu and Kashmir. I complimented them on opening talks with Pakistan, the ceasefire and reduction in infiltration and if it brings peace to the people of J&K, then you should again talk to Pakistan. Trains to Pakistan should be resumed and talks for that should be held because that is a route for employment for many. There is hostile environment in J&K, people are unable to breathe."

"I told them that what happened in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the unconstitutional and immoral way in which Article 370 was abrogated is not acceptable to the people of Kashmir. The BJP has struggled for 70 years to remove Article 370. The people of J&K will struggle against it democratically and peacefully," she added.