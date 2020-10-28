Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out As NIA Conducts Raids In Kashmir Over Alleged Terror Funding

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a major crackdown on alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and conducted raids on NGOs across 10 locations in Kashmir and one in Bengaluru. Those being raided were under the scanner for the last three months, sources said. Digital evidence is being seized by teams and further investigation is underway, they added.

According to sources, terror operations were being funded by sourcing funds from foreign countries in the name of the business, religious works, and other social works by these organisations in Jammu and Kashmir. A key-person running the concerned NGO- Khuram Parvez was raided.

NIA sleuths conducted raids at four different locations in Srinagar, including Sonwar, Nawa Kadal, Nehru Park and Pratap Park area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team assisted by the local police and paramilitary forces searched the office of the trust.

READ: Kerala gold scam: Special NIA court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused Shamsudhin

READ: NIA interrogates a student, not for terror link: Police

Mehbooba Mufti slams the move

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the move and said that the raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez and Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of the Government of India's vicious crackdown on freedom of expression and dissent. She further termed the agency to be 'BJP's pet'.

NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

READ: NIA interrogates a student, not for terror link: Police

READ: Mehbooba Mufti echoes Abdullah's 'up for sale' spin as Centre allows buying land in J&K