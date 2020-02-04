Delhi: MHA Gives Details Of Damage Caused To Public, Private Property In Anti-CAA Protests

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a detailed report of the anti-CAA violence, revealing the extent of damage caused in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests. The MHA revealed that 66 anti-CAA protests were held in the national capital, 11 cases were registered and 99 people were arrested so far. The MHA also gave specifications on a number of factors in the Lok Sabha regarding the damage and destruction of public property as well.

Damage to vehicles & police property

The report also reveals in detail the damage to vehicles and private property. The list includes 4 buses, 80 motorcycles, 6 cars, and 2 police vehicles, along with 20 other vehicles that were damaged. The list also includes acts of vandalism of 32 barricades, 1 divider, 1 police booth, 1 media person's camera amongst others. This reveals the extent of damage that was caused to the national capital due to anti-CAA protests.

Acts of violence, stone pelting, unlawful gathering, reported

The MHA also informed the Lok Sabha that incidents of violence, unlawful gathering and stone-pelting, were reported during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi. Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai presented a detailed report on the protests in the Lok Sabha. The minister also stated that public order and police are state subjects as per Schedule VII of the Constitution and the state government concerned is primarily responsible for maintenance of law and order in the state and to take action against the culprits as per law.

MoS Nityanand Rai also stated that the central government has received resolutions passed by the legislative assemblies of various states such as Rajasthan against the CAA and the Kerala government's suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.

(With Agency Inputs)

