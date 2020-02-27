Delhi Violence: MHA Refutes That There's A Shortage Of Forces, Details CAPF Deployment

Reacting to reports claiming shortage of police force to control the Delhi violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday stated that there is 'adequate strength' of forces on the ground in the violence-affected areas of the National Capital.

Taking to the Ministry's official Twitter handle, the MHA spokesperson stated that the situation in the violence-affected areas remains under control, and also informed about the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Delhi Police in North-East Delhi since Monday.

As against cited shortages of police personnel in Delhi, it is stated that there is adequate strength of forces on ground since this Monday.



Based on professional assessment, 73 Coys of CAPFs deployed in addition to 40 Coys of @DelhiPolice. Situation under control. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) February 27, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police had informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of Delhi claiming nine lives, including that of a policeman.

The non-availability of adequate forces was conveyed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during his meeting with the top officials of the Home Affairs Ministry. "The Delhi Police told the MHA that it did not have adequate forces to control the northeast Delhi violence immediately, which led to the situation getting aggravated," a senior official said. "It also conveyed to the MHA that it was deploying a battalion (around 1,000 personnel) of its armed police in the violence-hit areas," he added.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

(With PTI inputs)