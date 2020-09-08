MHA Suspends FCRA Licenses Of 13 NGOs For Indulging In "religious Conversion" Activities

The Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA) licenses of around 13 NGOs and associations has been suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after they were found allegedly indulging in "religious conversion" activities in tribal areas of the country.

As per the MHA, all organisations were sent a show-cause notice, after it was alleged that they were using foreign funds for religious conversion activities in tribal-dominated areas, including Manipur and Jharkhand. After the NGOs failed to respond to the MHA's show-cause notices, their FCRA licenses were suspended and their bank accounts were frozen. Without the FCRA licenses, the NGOs will not be able to receive any foreign funding.

All 13 associations and NGOs now have six months to justify their use of foreign funds to further religious conversion activities in the country and to respond to the suspension notice. The MHA will decide to reinstate or permanently revoke their FCRA licenses based on their responses.

In recent times many groups have come under the government's scanner for indulging in conversion activities of local tribals deep inside the belts of states like Jharkhand and Odisha. As per sources, two US-based Christian donors are also under the MHA’s scanner for funding NGOs and groups in India for such activities.

What is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 is an act of the Parliament of India, under the 42nd Act of 2010 with scope to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies. It also has the power to prohibit acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for activities which are either detrimental to the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. It is largely used to regulate foreign contributions to political parties and candidates during elections.

