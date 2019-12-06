MLA Pawan Singh: BJP Office Vandalised By TMC People In West Bengal

On Thursday, a BJP MLA from West Bengal alleged that his office was vandalised and bombed by TMC workers. Pawan Singh, an MLA from Bhatpara claimed that his party office was vandalised and he was attacked with bombs by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) people. "I got to know that my party office is being vandalized. When I went there I saw a boy painting it in colours of TMC flag. After being caught, the boy said that he had been ordered to paint the office in TMC colour flag," said Pawan Singh. This incident comes days after TMC supporters allegedly attacked the BJP office and vandalised the infrastructure, in Asansol, West Bengal where they also stumped down flags and broke chairs besides breaking walls of the office.

North 24 Parganas: BJP's Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh alleges that his party office was vandalised & he was attacked with bombs by TMC people. Says "I got to know my party office is being vandalised.When I went there I saw a boy painting it in colours of TMC flag." #WestBengal (5.12) pic.twitter.com/ZFPTSiCNLB — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Pawan Singh then said that he went on to inform the police about the entire incident. "We informed the police. They told us they will come in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, two bombs were hurled at us but none of them exploded. We showed this to the police and left from the area," he added.

RSS worker shot by TMC

Recently, RSS worker Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at in Garden Reach area of south-west Kolkata allegedly by TMC workers. Police are yet to identify those behind the incident. The BJP alleged that the attack was a handiwork of Trinamool Congress workers and the police were trying to protect the culprits.RSS West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu said that since Bir Bahadur Singh was an active member of the RSS, he was getting threats for running the RSS shakha in the area. The TMC, however, has denied any involvement in the attack.

(With Inputs from ANI)