Mobile Internet Snapped In Kashmir On Death Anniversary Of JKLF Founder Maqbool Bhat

Mobile internet services in the Kashmir valley has again been snapped on Monday as a precautionary measure as separatist groups called for a protest on the death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat. Authorities had on Sunday also snapped the services as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the seventh death anniversary of Afzal Guru. The authorities had restored 2G internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after snapping all communication facilities in the valley following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Call for protest

News agency PTI reported that separatists have called for protests in Kashmir on Saturday and Monday to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and demand for the return of their mortal remains. While calling for shutdown and protests on Saturday and Monday, joint resistance leadership (JRL) said it will send a memorandum to UN Secretary-General to seek his intervention for the return of mortal remains of Guru and Bhat for a proper burial in Kashmir. JRL is an amalgamation of both factions of Hurriyat Conference and JKLF which have been spearheading the separatist's agenda in Kashmir.

Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 and buried inside Tihar Jail following his conviction in the Parliament attack case. Bhat was also hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984 for killing an intelligence officer.

